Insider Buying: LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Purchases 7,193 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.93 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.