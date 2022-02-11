Insider Buying: LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Purchases 7,193 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.93 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $63.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

