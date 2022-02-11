Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Innovid stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,537,000.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

