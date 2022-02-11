Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Innovid stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
