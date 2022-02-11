Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,897,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

