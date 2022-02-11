Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,010 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.