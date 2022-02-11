Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00.

On Monday, December 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.