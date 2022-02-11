Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.34 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Impinj by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

