Impinj, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of PI opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

