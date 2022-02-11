ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.04. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 23,880 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.