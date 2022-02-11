ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.04. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 23,880 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
