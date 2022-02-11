Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $53.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Company Profile
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.