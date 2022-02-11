iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.150-$-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of iMedia Brands worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

