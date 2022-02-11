Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Insider Jennifer Peppe Sells 13,000 Shares

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Imago BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

