II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million-$825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. 16,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,793. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $926,770 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

