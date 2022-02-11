II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $79.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $68.35 on Thursday. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $926,770 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.