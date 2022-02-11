II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $926,770. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

