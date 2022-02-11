II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million-$825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.10 million.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.27. 10,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IIVI. Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.31.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $926,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.