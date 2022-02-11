IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
IF Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IF Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
