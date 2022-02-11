Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) dropped 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 4,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

