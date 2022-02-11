Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 393.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

