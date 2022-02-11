Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.040 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Ichor has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

