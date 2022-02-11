iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Trading 0% Higher

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. 1,816,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 317,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000.

