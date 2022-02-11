Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $5,840.43 or 0.13427056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.