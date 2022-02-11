Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $7.64

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.29. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 75,797 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a net margin of 50.27% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

