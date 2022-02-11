Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 71,137 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,137 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FZT opened at $9.73 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

