Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 470,000 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.