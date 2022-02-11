Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,677,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,158,000 after purchasing an additional 679,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

