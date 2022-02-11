Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $667.47 million, a PE ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 1.64. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.