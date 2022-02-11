Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TAK opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

