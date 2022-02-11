HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.76.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $534.46 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

