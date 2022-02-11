HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $870.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.96.

HUBS traded up $27.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $562.30. 27,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $573.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.91. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

