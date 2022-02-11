HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

HubSpot stock traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $534.46. 1,728,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,253. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

