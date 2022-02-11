Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.68, but opened at $83.85. Hub Group shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 1,582 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

