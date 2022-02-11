Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Hub Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.900-$6.300 EPS.

Shares of HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

