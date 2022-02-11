Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,642 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avient by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $52.42 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

