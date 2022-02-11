Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.16 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

