Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

