Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,018 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 82.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,107,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $212,868. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $132.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

