HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,730,943 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 855,585 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

