Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.72. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

