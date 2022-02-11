Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.06 ($0.08). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,648,759 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £226.62 million and a PE ratio of -19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.09.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)
