Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Lifted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $76,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

