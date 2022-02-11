Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.00. 51,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

