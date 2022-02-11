Horizon Investments LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 374,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.95. 43,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,484. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.17 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.