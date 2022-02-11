Horizon Investments LLC Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $35,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.