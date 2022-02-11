Horizon Investments LLC Buys 61,399 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. 420,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,813,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

