Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 232,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

