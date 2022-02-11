Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

HON traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 87,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,859. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

