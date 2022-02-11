HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HTBI opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $286,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

