HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 272,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

