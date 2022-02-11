Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.