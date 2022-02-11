HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 81,373 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE LUMN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.45.
A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Lumen Technologies Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.