HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 81,373 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.